Seattle Rep and Seattle Children’s Theatre to share box office and administrative services

Meanwhile, “Seattle Children’s Theatre has fewer performances open to the public, serving half of our audience through the Student Access Series, our school field trips,” said SCT’s Managing Director, Kevin Malgesini.

“Our part-time box office team has been able to offer stellar customer service, but with limited resources. Collaborating with Seattle Rep on a shared box office will allow us to offer staff more career pathways and theatergoers a more consistent customer experience.”

These changes will be seamless to the public and have no impact on theatergoers’ experience of attending shows at either playhouse.Beginning in September, Seattle Rep will also oversee a box office that serves both organizations, and guests will be able to purchase or modify tickets to performances at either theater through a single phone call or email. Throughout the transition process, theatergoers will be able to reach each box office—and then the joint box office—using each theater’s usual contact information.The consolidation will be completed by September 26, when Seattle Children’s Theatre launches its 50th Anniversary Season with a production of Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical and Seattle Rep begins its 62nd Season with Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth.Streamlining operations through inter-organizational collaboration will be key to ensuring that arts institutions of all sizes—including well-established theaters like Seattle Rep and Seattle Children’s Theatre—can continue to rebuild audiences and work together toward a thriving future.