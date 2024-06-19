Shoreline celebrates “A Decade of Collaboration” —145th and I-5 Interchange and the 148th Non-Motorized Bridge Projects

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

From the City of Shoreline From the City of Shoreline













“These transit-oriented projects improve connections for residents, reduce pollution and spur housing investments nearby,” said Governor Jay Inslee. “I appreciate the work of the city of Shoreline to accommodate transit, active transportation and more kinds of housing.”



“Since I came to Congress, ensuring the success of the Shoreline South/148th Station and the Lynnwood Link extension have been among my top priorities. Transit-oriented development, as seen right here in Shoreline, is so critical to tackling climate change, improving regional mobility, and increasing the accessibility and affordability of housing,” said Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.





“The City of Shoreline’s collaboration with Sound Transit will make it possible for residents of the city and beyond to enjoy the opportunities that light rail brings,” said King County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair Dow Constantine. “These improvements will connect people to this brand-new light rail station and an entire transit hub served by King County Metro buses, making public transit an easier, greener choice for everyone. Thank you to the dedicated transit advocates in our federal and state delegations for their support of these transformative investments.”



Work on these projects is now underway. Currently, 145th Street west of I-5 is closed to speed construction and is slated to reopen this fall. The interchange project is expected to be complete in late 2025. Construction of the eastern portion of the 148th bridge is currently in progress, with the west side work and the placement of the bridge deck planned for 2025. We expect to open the bridge in the spring of 2026.





“Accessible transit will help communities reach jobs downtown, an important pivot towards creating mobility that does not require a car to commute. I am so proud to have helped bring home and support over $24 million in federal dollars to ensure we were able to get this project across the finish line.”Work on these projects is now underway. Currently, 145th Street west of I-5 is closed to speed construction and is slated to reopen this fall. The interchange project is expected to be complete in late 2025. Construction of the eastern portion of the 148th bridge is currently in progress, with the west side work and the placement of the bridge deck planned for 2025. We expect to open the bridge in the spring of 2026. “We upzoned the area around our light rail stations to increase density, and we added green building standards and affordable housing requirements to ensure that our new urban neighborhoods will be both sustainable and equitable. These projects will ensure that the households that live here, as well as the broader community, have safe, reliable access to the new Shoreline South/148th Street station.”“Since I came to Congress, ensuring the success of the Shoreline South/148th Station and the Lynnwood Link extension have been among my top priorities. Transit-oriented development, as seen right here in Shoreline, is so critical to tackling climate change, improving regional mobility, and increasing the accessibility and affordability of housing,” said Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

On June 17, 2024 after a decade of creativity and hard work, plus unprecedented levels of partnership, the City of Shoreline, joined by federal, state, regional and local officials and community stakeholders, celebrated the recent start of construction of two major infrastructure projects. The 145th and I-5 Interchange and the 148th Non-Motorized Bridge projects will soon connect the region to the new Shoreline South/148th Street light rail station, scheduled to open on August 30.The “thank you” event took place at Sound Transit’s Shoreline South/148th Street station. Attendees included Governor Jay Inslee; U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal; Washington State Senate Transportation Chair Marko Liias and House Transportation Chair Jake Fey; King County Executive Dow Constantine; Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers; representatives for Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell; and representatives from our community partners Transportation Choices Coalition and North Urban Human Services Alliance.Ensuring strong transportation connections to light rail has been a Shoreline priority for many years. These projects will improve station access for transit, bicyclists, pedestrians, and cars. The Interchange project will replace the existing stoplights with roundabouts, which will improve the flow of traffic, eliminate idling at stoplights and make it easier for bus riders to access the station and transfer to light rail. The non-motorized bridge will connect residents, pedestrians, and bicyclists from the west side of I-5 directly into the station.“Since light rail stations were first proposed, the City has been working diligently to prepare for the day when trains would be running,” said Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts.