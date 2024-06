Photo by Kristine Tsujikawa

Kristine Tsujikawa was watching a mama duck and her ducklings at Green Lake when one of the baby ducks tipped over and was floating feet up in the water. Kristine Tsujikawa was watching a mama duck and her ducklings at Green Lake when one of the baby ducks tipped over and was floating feet up in the water.





Photo by Kristine Tsujikawa





The mama duck immediately raced over and righted her baby - more or less as it is now floating on its side!