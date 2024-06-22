Betty leads a line dance

Photo courtesy Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

Get out your dancing shoes! Join us doing dances from all over the world. We do couple, line, circle, individual and set dances, and we supply the partners. We do so many different kinds of dances that there is something to please everyone. Get out your dancing shoes! Join us doing dances from all over the world. We do couple, line, circle, individual and set dances, and we supply the partners. We do so many different kinds of dances that there is something to please everyone.

We meet every Wednesday from 7:00-9:00pm. There is a half hour of requests, and then a short lesson and a program of dances, plus more requests.



Our patriotic Second Saturday party will be on July 13, 2024 when we will celebrate Independence Day. We will have some American dances and serve strawberries and ice cream. Wear your red, white and blue!



Our second Wednesday set dance lesson comes on July 10, when Mary Ann Tracy will teach The City of Belfast, a Scottish Country Dance. This lesson starts early, at 6:45pm.





Folk dancers have more fun!



