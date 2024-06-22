Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Betty leads a line dance
Photo courtesy Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

Get out your dancing shoes! Join us doing dances from all over the world. We do couple, line, circle, individual and set dances, and we supply the partners. We do so many different kinds of dances that there is something to please everyone.

We meet every Wednesday from 7:00-9:00pm. There is a half hour of requests, and then a short lesson and a program of dances, plus more requests.

Our patriotic Second Saturday party will be on July 13, 2024 when we will celebrate Independence Day. We will have some American dances and serve strawberries and ice cream. Wear your red, white and blue!

Our second Wednesday set dance lesson comes on July 10, when Mary Ann Tracy will teach The City of Belfast, a Scottish Country Dance. This lesson starts early, at 6:45pm.

Folk dancers have more fun!

Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Donation $8.00; members $6.00. First time free! info 425-610-8393 (leave a message), www.sno-king.org , or dancesnoking@gmail.com .


Posted by DKH at 3:49 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  