Walk, Ride, and Roll Event June 29, 2024 at the Shoreline Farmers Market

Thursday, June 20, 2024


Join us for a "Walk, Ride, Roll" Event at the Shoreline Farmers Market! Saturday, June 29, 2024 from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Where: Shoreline Farmers Market
192nd Street Park & Ride
18821 Aurora Ave N

We're developing programs for commuting options, getting around town, and reducing reliance on cars alone. One you will see very soon as we launch a new dockless electric scooter and bike pilot program this July!

Come to our Walk, Ride, Roll Event to:
  • Meet the scooter/bike share vendor and test ride devices.
  • Learn about electric car-share coming to the City.
  • Explore what a Shared-Use Mobility Hub might look like.
  • Find Out about ways for getting around without a car.


Posted by DKH at 12:21 AM
