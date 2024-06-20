Walk, Ride, and Roll Event June 29, 2024 at the Shoreline Farmers Market



Join us for a "Walk, Ride, Roll" Event at the Shoreline Farmers Market! Saturday, June 29, 2024 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Join us for a "Walk, Ride, Roll" Event at the Shoreline Farmers Market! Saturday, June 29, 2024 from 10:00am to 2:00pm.



192nd Street Park & Ride

18821 Aurora Ave N



Where: Shoreline Farmers Market192nd Street Park & Ride

We're developing programs for commuting options, getting around town, and reducing reliance on cars alone. One you will see very soon as we launch a new dockless electric scooter and bike pilot program this July!



