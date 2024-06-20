Walk, Ride, and Roll Event June 29, 2024 at the Shoreline Farmers Market
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Join us for a "Walk, Ride, Roll" Event at the Shoreline Farmers Market! Saturday, June 29, 2024 from 10:00am to 2:00pm.
Where: Shoreline Farmers Market
192nd Street Park & Ride
18821 Aurora Ave N
We're developing programs for commuting options, getting around town, and reducing reliance on cars alone. One you will see very soon as we launch a new dockless electric scooter and bike pilot program this July!
Come to our Walk, Ride, Roll Event to:
- Meet the scooter/bike share vendor and test ride devices.
- Learn about electric car-share coming to the City.
- Explore what a Shared-Use Mobility Hub might look like.
- Find Out about ways for getting around without a car.
