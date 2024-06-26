Jobs: WSDOT NWR and Mega Programs Safety Manager





This position will lead the Safety Program and will be responsible for directing and controlling safety and health operations and programmatic services for the NWR and UMAM staff. In this role, you will serve as a member of the Office of Human Resources & Safety (OHR&S), the Region and UMAM Leadership Teams and is the highest-level Safety authority and subject-matter-expert in the region and UMAM.





The Safety Program coverage area is vast within the NWR and UMAM, with approximately 1500 employees, these employees are broken into 127 different organizational groups spread across the region.





The employees deliver vital transportation options to people and businesses in Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Island, and San Juan counties. The work of the NWR and UMAM supports the agency’s strategic plan in areas of highway maintenance, engineering, planning, environmental, safety, clerical, fiscal/budget matters, communications, community engagement, and other program areas.









Job description and application





The UMAM has approximately 550 employees and these employees are broken into 35 different organizational groups. They are responsible for integrating mobility and technology by developing policies and programs to manage major incidents, transportation system changes and future construction coordination in the Seattle/Tacoma metro area.

Shoreline, WA – Headquarters$91,068 – $116,796 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a strategic partner to spearhead and lead safety initiatives for Northwest Region (NWR) and Urban Mobility Access & Mega Programs (UMAM) while collaborating with each of the Leadership teams to meet the agency's goals.