LFP Mayor: Reminder – Speed Zone Cameras Active on NE 178th Street

LFP Mayor Tom French The Lake Forest Park City Council has approved two new speed zone cameras for NE 178th Street near Brookside Elementary School. This action continues the city's commitment to increase pedestrian and multimodal safety, especially near schools.

In a cost-saving measure, existing school zone cameras were reconfigured to work at all times, enforcing the posted 25 mph speed limit. Once school resumes in September, the speed limit monitored by these cameras will continue to be 20 mph during school times (when the warning light is flashing) and 25 mph at all other times.From data collected from the school zone cameras, the city knows that those cameras are effective at getting drivers to reduce their vehicle’s speeds in that area: re-offenders accounted for only 9% of the issued citations.These two cameras began recording speeds on June 3, 2024, with warnings being provided to speeding motorists. Warnings will continue to be provided until July 15, 2024, when citations will start being issued.Please, give our students and other residents on foot, bicycle or scooter a break and slow down.- Mayor Tom French, Lake Forest Park