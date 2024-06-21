Lake Forest Park historian finds photo of Seattle's first candy shop
Friday, June 21, 2024
|Seattle 1875. Photo from Seattle Now and Then
Longtime "Now and Then" historian Jean Sherrard was delighted to receive a long sought-after photo from Lake Forest Park resident Ron Edge.
The photo shows a vibrant Seattle downtown from 1875, before the Great Seattle Fire.
"TO PARAPHRASE A classic advertising slogan, when Ron Edge speaks, local historians listen."A collector of historical photographs and ephemera, Edge is referenced in reverential tones usually reserved for celebrities or minor deities. Longtime “Now & Then” readers might have encountered his contributions without knowing it."Which is why, when the Lake Forest Park resident told me that he’d found visual proof of something I’d been seeking, the hairs on my neck stood up."
The photo showed Seattle's first candy shop.
