Lake Forest Park historian finds photo of Seattle's first candy shop

"TO PARAPHRASE A classic advertising slogan, when Ron Edge speaks, local historians listen.





"A collector of historical photographs and ephemera, Edge is referenced in reverential tones usually reserved for celebrities or minor deities. Longtime “Now & Then” readers might have encountered his contributions without knowing it.





"Which is why, when the Lake Forest Park resident told me that he’d found visual proof of something I’d been seeking, the hairs on my neck stood up."