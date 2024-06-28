Farmers markets on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

Friday, June 28, 2024

Kenmore farmers market is held every Wednesday evening during June, July, and August

Dates: Wednesdays evenings, June- August
Time: 3:00pm -7:00pm
Location: 6728 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, WA 98028
Parking:
  • Kenmore City Hall, surrounding streets, and Kenmore Park and Ride (1/3 mile walk to market)
ADA Parking:
  • *3 spaces - City Hall parking garage
  • *3 spaces - Town Square parking lot
  • *3 spaces - on 67th Ave NE west of Chase Bank
NOTE: NE 181st St between 67th Ave NE and 68th Ave NE will be blocked off for the event

Other local markets:

