Farmers markets on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
Friday, June 28, 2024
Dates: Wednesdays evenings, June- August
Time: 3:00pm -7:00pm
Location: 6728 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, WA 98028
Parking:
- Kenmore City Hall, surrounding streets, and Kenmore Park and Ride (1/3 mile walk to market)
- *3 spaces - City Hall parking garage
- *3 spaces - Town Square parking lot
- *3 spaces - on 67th Ave NE west of Chase Bank
Other local markets:
- The Shoreline Farmers Market is held on Saturday from 10am to 2pm
- The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is held on Sunday from 10am to 2pm
- The farmers market in Lake City is held on Thursday
