Skandia Midsommarfest June 30, 2024 at St. Edward in Kenmore

Celebrating Midsommar in the Pacific Northwest!

Sunday, June 30, 2024

11am to 6pm

Free Admission

The summer solstice is celebrated by all the Nordic countries, although the celebration may be called by different names, and celebrated in different ways on different days. In Sweden it is called “Midsommar,” so Midsommarfest means Midsommar party or festival.





In Norway, the celebration of the solstice is called Sankt Hans Aften or Jonsok-kveld. In Denmark, the celebration is called Sankthans or Sankthansaften ("St. John's Eve") and in Finland it is called Juhannus.





Midsommarfest, as presented by Skandia Folkdance Society, is a traditional Swedish celebration of the summer solstice, recreated in as authentic a manner as possible, complete with raising of a garlanded Midsommar pole, a serpentine dance around the pole, and scores of costumed musicians and dancers - traditions practiced in Sweden for centuries.





Over the years since the 1959 inception of Skandia Midsommarfest, the festival has expanded to include contributions from all the Nordic countries so that the rich cultural diversity of all those lands can be experienced by Skandia Midsommarfest attendees.





Spectators are invited to help hoist the 35-foot (previously 45-foot) pole with their muscles or cheers, and then to join in the rousing långdans (serpentine running dance) around the pole, accompanied by the stirring music of massed musicians. Entertainment, food, crafts activities and good times continue throughout the park grounds.





​A special focus of Midsommarfest is the Hemslöjdsmarknad - an avenue of traditional crafts where carefully selected crafts people demonstrate their skills and sell their wares. Traditional midsommar food and other Scandinavian delicacies will be offered.





And a flower crown -- the classic midsommarkrans -- ready to decorate to your own taste, will add the finishing touch to your midsommar celebration.





Midsommarfest showcases a wealth of wonderful music and dancing by the Northwest's premier Nordic folk musicians and dancers (and this area boasts some of the best in the Western Hemisphere).