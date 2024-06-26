Celebrate the Forest - Saturday June 29, 2024



On Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Shoreline Historical Museum, you might feel the earth move under your feet!





Not due to a Carole King concert, or an earthquake, but from a performance from two drumming groups: Seattle Kokon Taiko and Just Humanitarian Project (JHP) Legacy.





Bring a blanket and picnic or get a meal from the Paparepas food truck , or a dessert from Sweet Dream Bakes . There will be several information booths and fun activities for kids and adults, as well as docent tours through the Miyawaki Urban Forest and the museum exhibit building.





The museum is celebrating the Miyawaki Urban Forest's first summer and our community that gives energy to its growth.



The free event begins at 5pm and is open to the public. At 6pm, the performance of two amazing drumming groups will begin - Seattle Kokon Taiko (SKT) and JHP Legacy.





Seattle Kokon Taiko

Seattle Kokon Taiko (SKT) is Washington's first performing taiko ensemble. Taiko is a dynamic synthesis of rhythm, movement and spirit originating in Japan and evolving as a folk art over the last several hundred years.





According to Seattle Kokon Taiko,



