Celebrate the Forest - Saturday June 29, 2024
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
On Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Shoreline Historical Museum, you might feel the earth move under your feet!
Not due to a Carole King concert, or an earthquake, but from a performance from two drumming groups: Seattle Kokon Taiko and Just Humanitarian Project (JHP) Legacy.
Bring a blanket and picnic or get a meal from the Paparepas food truck, or a dessert from Sweet Dream Bakes. There will be several information booths and fun activities for kids and adults, as well as docent tours through the Miyawaki Urban Forest and the museum exhibit building.
The museum is celebrating the Miyawaki Urban Forest's first summer and our community that gives energy to its growth.
The free event begins at 5pm and is open to the public. At 6pm, the performance of two amazing drumming groups will begin - Seattle Kokon Taiko (SKT) and JHP Legacy.
|Seattle Kokon Taiko
Seattle Kokon Taiko (SKT) is Washington's first performing taiko ensemble. Taiko is a dynamic synthesis of rhythm, movement and spirit originating in Japan and evolving as a folk art over the last several hundred years.
According to Seattle Kokon Taiko,
"We try to combine the ancient with the modern; our repertoire is a mix of traditional pieces and contemporary compositions."
SKT is based in the local Japanese American community.
"Through taiko, we hope to contribute to the development of a uniquely Japanese American art form – Japanese in origin, American in expression – that weaves threads of continuity between generations and builds bridges of understanding among people of all nationalities and walks of life," said SKT.
|JHP Legacy
JHP Legacy is an arts organization based in Shoreline that provides culturally unique performances through dance and music.
"We are thrilled to perform 'Fume Fume,' a traditional musical piece created by the Ga people of Accra, Ghana. It is performed to ask God's blessings on mankind," according to Eben Pobee.
Secondly, JHP will perform Kpanlogo, a traditional drum/dance piece that emerged among the Gas in the 1960s, shortly after Ghana's independence in 1957. It was created and performed by the young people as a form of entertainment and for the purpose of socialization after a hard day's work.
When asked what else they would play, Pobee said, "Our third piece is ?? Give it a guess. You will have to be there to experience it!"
