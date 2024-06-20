Shoreline student graduates from Fort Hays State University in Kansas

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Fort Hays State University
HAYS, Kan. (June 17, 2024) - Fort Hays State University recognized approximately 1,666 graduates during its spring commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday May 10-11, 2024.

Students are listed by their hometown, degree and major.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR/CONCENTRATION

Shoreline, WA

Emily Scheidel, Education Specialist in School Psychology

Fort Hays State University was founded in 1902 as the Western Branch of Kansas State Normal School. The institution was originally located on the grounds of Fort Hays, a Nineteenth-Century frontier military outpost. The state of Kansas initially intended the university’s academic programs to focus on agriculture, but it opened as a “normal” or teacher’s college.

FHSU today is a regional comprehensive public university where determined, innovative and caring faculty and staff share a deep commitment to teaching and mentoring students. Our mission is to develop the engaged global citizen-leaders our world needs today. 


Posted by DKH at 2:27 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  