Shoreline student graduates from Fort Hays State University in Kansas

HAYS, Kan. (June 17, 2024) - Fort Hays State University recognized approximately 1,666 graduates during its spring commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday May 10-11, 2024.

Fort Hays State University was founded in 1902 as the Western Branch of Kansas State Normal School. The institution was originally located on the grounds of Fort Hays, a Nineteenth-Century frontier military outpost. The state of Kansas initially intended the university’s academic programs to focus on agriculture, but it opened as a “normal” or teacher’s college.





FHSU today is a regional comprehensive public university where determined, innovative and caring faculty and staff share a deep commitment to teaching and mentoring students. Our mission is to develop the engaged global citizen-leaders our world needs today.

