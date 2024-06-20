Shoreline student graduates from Fort Hays State University in Kansas
Thursday, June 20, 2024
|Fort Hays State University
Students are listed by their hometown, degree and major.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR/CONCENTRATION
Shoreline, WA
Emily Scheidel, Education Specialist in School Psychology
Fort Hays State University was founded in 1902 as the Western Branch of Kansas State Normal School. The institution was originally located on the grounds of Fort Hays, a Nineteenth-Century frontier military outpost. The state of Kansas initially intended the university’s academic programs to focus on agriculture, but it opened as a “normal” or teacher’s college.
FHSU today is a regional comprehensive public university where determined, innovative and caring faculty and staff share a deep commitment to teaching and mentoring students. Our mission is to develop the engaged global citizen-leaders our world needs today.
