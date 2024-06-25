CORRECTION: K9 Quinn is a partner - not a member of the Shoreline Police force
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
|K9 Kota
Shoreline PD
Quinn is a partner to Shoreline, not a member of the force. Shoreline PD works with other KCSO departments in the county to identify and arrest drug dealers and confiscate their drugs.
Officer Planalp and K9 Rex join Officer Dallon and K9 Kota as full-time members of the Shoreline PD.
Kota and his handler have been with Shoreline for several years.
0 comments:
Post a Comment