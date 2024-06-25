CORRECTION: K9 Quinn is a partner - not a member of the Shoreline Police force

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

K9 Kota
Shoreline PD
In a recent notice about Officer Planalp and K9 Rex returning to the Shoreline Police Department, we said that they joined K9 Quinn, renowned for his part in numerous drug busts in King County.

Quinn is a partner to Shoreline, not a member of the force. Shoreline PD works with other KCSO departments in the county to identify and arrest drug dealers and confiscate their drugs.

Officer Planalp and K9 Rex join Officer Dallon and K9 Kota as full-time members of the Shoreline PD. 

Kota and his handler have been with Shoreline for several years.



