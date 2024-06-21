Shoreline Sports Foundation 3v3 basketball tournament to commemorate 10 year anniversary

Friday, June 21, 2024


Join in celebrating SSFs 10th anniversary at this year's 3v3 basketball tournament.

Put your team together and partake in a fun day of hoops July 20th!

  • Date and Time:Saturday, July 20th
  • Games start at 10 am and will go into the afternoon
  • Location: Shorewood High School

Divisions (2024-2025 Grade): 
  • Girls 5th + 6th, 7th + 8th, and High School
  • Boys 5th + 6th, 7th + 8th, and High School

Details:$160 per team to enter
  • Teams are 3-4 players
  • Family friendly 3 on 3 event
  • Create a team name and jersey
  • 3 Game Guarantee.

Registration deadline July 14th or until division is full

Contact Hoops@shorelinesportsfoundation.org for questions.


Posted by DKH at 4:07 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  