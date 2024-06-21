Shoreline Sports Foundation 3v3 basketball tournament to commemorate 10 year anniversary
Friday, June 21, 2024
Join in celebrating SSFs 10th anniversary at this year's 3v3 basketball tournament.
Put your team together and partake in a fun day of hoops July 20th!
Divisions (2024-2025 Grade):
- Date and Time:Saturday, July 20th
- Games start at 10 am and will go into the afternoon
- Location: Shorewood High School
- Girls 5th + 6th, 7th + 8th, and High School
- Boys 5th + 6th, 7th + 8th, and High School
Details:$160 per team to enter
- Teams are 3-4 players
- Family friendly 3 on 3 event
- Create a team name and jersey
- 3 Game Guarantee.
Registration deadline July 14th or until division is full
Contact Hoops@shorelinesportsfoundation.org for questions.
