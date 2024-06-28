Protect your pet this Fourth of July holiday

After the 4th of July 2022, Zoe wandered for two

days but couldn't find her way back home.

Photo by owner Ethan It's no secret that more pets go missing around the Fourth of July than any other time of the year. It's no secret that more pets go missing around the Fourth of July than any other time of the year.





The bangs, booms, and pops of fireworks can be quite scary for our furry friends, and they scamper off in search of a good hiding place.









To help your pet cope with the noise from fireworks, and reduce the chances that it runs away, Keep your pet secured indoors in the quietest room of your home while fireworks are going off. You can also use soothing music or television as a distraction. Some pets will stay calmer when placed in a secure crate in a darkened, quiet room.

Owners whose pets are missing can visit



For those who find stray pets wandering in their neighborhood, visit Owners whose pets are missing can visit kingcounty.gov/LostAPet to fill out a missing pet report and find other tips and information that can help. There is also a "View Found Pets" button on that page where owners can see information about stray pets that have been picked up by animal control officers or community members.For those who find stray pets wandering in their neighborhood, visit kingcounty.gov/FoundAPet to complete a found pet report and read tips on how to reunite a stray pet with their owner.

RASKC is in south King county, so the chance that your missing pet is there are fairly slim.



Both Shoreline and Lake Forest Park contract with PAWS in Lynnwood. They take in strays from Edmonds, Kenmore, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, and Woodinville, as well.

They have a web page with photos of strays in custody, a place to file a missing animal report and other resources.



