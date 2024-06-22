Richmond Beach Blood Drive July 6, 2024
Saturday, June 22, 2024
|Bloodmobile at the Shoreline Fire Safety Center
Photo by Tom Petersen
Keep the Independence Day celebration going by donating blood on Saturday, July 6!
The Bloodworks Northwest mobile unit will be at the Shoreline Fire Safety Center, 1847 NW 195th Street (Richmond Beach Road) from 9am to 3pm.
Enjoy an hour of air conditioning and good company while doing something great for your neighbors.
Blood supplies typically dip in the summer . . . when fewer people donate, while more people need blood.
Repeat and regular donors are encouraged to come back, and to talk it up with friends and family, while first timers are eagerly welcomed.
This visit by the bloodmobile will be the 75th such event held at Station #62, dating back to early 2008.
The neighborhood's consistent support has meant a lot to Bloodworks, which knows it can count on Richmond Beach for good drives, even on holiday weekends.
Appointments are preferred, though walk-ups are accepted as well. Appointments can be made right up to same-day at www.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888.
