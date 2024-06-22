Richmond Beach Blood Drive July 6, 2024

Bloodmobile at the Shoreline Fire Safety Center

Photo by Tom Petersen

Keep the Independence Day celebration going by donating blood on Saturday, July 6!









Enjoy an hour of air conditioning and good company while doing something great for your neighbors.





Blood supplies typically dip in the summer . . . when fewer people donate, while more people need blood.





Repeat and regular donors are encouraged to come back, and to talk it up with friends and family, while first timers are eagerly welcomed.





This visit by the bloodmobile will be the 75th such event held at Station #62, dating back to early 2008.





The neighborhood's consistent support has meant a lot to Bloodworks, which knows it can count on Richmond Beach for good drives, even on holiday weekends.



