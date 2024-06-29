The Brothers

Photo by Jan Hansen



I spent an entire semester of a high school English class staring out the window at The Brothers. The classroom had tall windows with small panes. My desk was in the front row, right in front of the window.





If I positioned myself just right, I could frame The Brothers in one of the small panes - my own private art piece.





It was a slightly different - and closer - view than this one. The Brothers were the most prominent mountains from my part of Puget Sound.





The English class was boring but the mountains were beautiful and it still makes me happy to see them.





--Diane Hettrick







