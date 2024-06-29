Donate Land. Build Hope.



Your generous contribution can help us create affordable housing, enhanced emergency shelters, and a foundation of stability and hope for those trying to find a path home.









By donating land, you have the power to transform lives. More than that, however, your gift will help build a community of hope and support for those experiencing homelessness and housing instability. Please reach out to our dedicated team at land@compasshousingalliance.org to discuss your land donation and make a lasting impact today.

This transformative program invites you to become an agent of change by donating land to Compass Housing Alliance.