Saturday, June 29, 2024


Compass Housing Alliance has introduced a new initiative: Donate Land. Build Hope.

This transformative program invites you to become an agent of change by donating land to Compass Housing Alliance. 

Your generous contribution can help us create affordable housing, enhanced emergency shelters, and a foundation of stability and hope for those trying to find a path home. 

By donating land, you have the power to transform lives. More than that, however, your gift will help build a community of hope and support for those experiencing homelessness and housing instability.

Please reach out to our dedicated team at land@compasshousingalliance.org to discuss your land donation and make a lasting impact today.

