Magic in the Forest - Forest Celebration June 29, 2024
Monday, June 24, 2024
As children, growing up in Lake Forest Park, our neighborhood playground was the forest.
I recognize now when I go back to the same woods, that being small made our forest feel all-encompassing, ominous, with trees that looked like giants.
To add to our wonderment, one of our neighbors had a fairy garden in the woods that we would take care of and, in return, the fairies would sometimes leave us gifts of feathers, a pretty rock or pinecone, and sometimes even a shell.
|Dryad – a tree protector
In Greek mythology, there were Dryads, natural spirits, or nymphs that lived in trees. Their purpose was to watch over and protect the trees.
If a tree died, so would the dryad which was seen as unfavorable by the gods. If a person caused the death of the tree, there were consequences.
Locally, the first people of this area had a similar understanding. Forests were natural storehouses of foods and materials, but also the haunts of dangerous spirit beings.
|Clay Forest Protector, a Kodama
On June 29, 2024 starting at 5:00pm at the Shoreline Historical Museum field, 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133, there will be a Forest Celebration with forest-related activities for all ages.
|Nocturnal Forest Painting
In addition to the fun activities, bring a picnic or get a meal from the Paparepas food truck, or a dessert from Sweet Dream Bakes. Meander around and visit the many booths, tour the forest and the museum.
Enjoy yourselves as we stir up the earth with the sound of drums from Seattle Kokon Taiko and JHP Legacy.
0 comments:
Post a Comment