Magic in the Forest - Forest Celebration June 29, 2024

Miyawaki Forest Wands By Sally Yamasaki By Sally Yamasaki

As children, growing up in Lake Forest Park, our neighborhood playground was the forest.





I recognize now when I go back to the same woods, that being small made our forest feel all-encompassing, ominous, with trees that looked like giants.





To add to our wonderment, one of our neighbors had a fairy garden in the woods that we would take care of and, in return, the fairies would sometimes leave us gifts of feathers, a pretty rock or pinecone, and sometimes even a shell.





Dryad – a tree protector This notion of magical beings in trees or forests, was not just a part of some Lake Forest Park children's imaginations; in fact, magical beings that live in trees and cared for the forests exist in many ancient cultures.





In Greek mythology, there were Dryads, natural spirits, or nymphs that lived in trees. Their purpose was to watch over and protect the trees.





If a tree died, so would the dryad which was seen as unfavorable by the gods. If a person caused the death of the tree, there were consequences.

Locally, the first people of this area had a similar understanding. Forests were natural storehouses of foods and materials, but also the haunts of dangerous spirit beings.





Clay Forest Protector, a Kodama The forests were protected by Swah wah TEEKHW tud, dwarf spirit beings that protected the woods and punished those who used it thoughtlessly. (author David Buerge)





On June 29, 2024 starting at 5:00pm at the Shoreline Historical Museum field, 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline, WA 9813 3, there will be a Forest Celebration with forest-related activities for all ages.





Nocturnal Forest Painting Come make your own forest protectors out of clay, a Nocturnal Forest Painting, or a Miyawaki Forest Wand.



In addition to the fun activities, bring a picnic or get a meal from the Paparepas food truck, or a dessert from Sweet Dream Bakes . Meander around and visit the many booths, tour the forest and the museum.












