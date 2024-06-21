Creating an entryway for the Miyawaki Urban Forest

Friday, June 21, 2024

Imagine an entryway to the Miyawaki Forest

By Sarah Phillips

"Art should be something that liberates your soul, provokes the imagination and encourages people to go further.” – Keith Haring.

The artist has a way of helping us see the unexpected.

The Miyawaki Urban Forest History Project at the Shoreline Historical Museum will have an entryway. It will be unexpected.

Roger Fernandes, a member of the Lower Elwha S’Klallam Tribe, a professor at the University of Washington, a storyteller, and an artist, has been commissioned to create the entryway for the Miyawaki Urban Forest.

His design was not what the members of the Miyawaki committee had in mind; It was better. More exciting, dramatic, and exactly what should be as an entryway.

Join us for when the conceptual drawings of the artwork will be revealed on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at the Shoreline Historical Museum’s Miyawaki Forest Celebration. 

Fernandes’ entryway is made possible through a Rotary District Grant coordinated by the Rotary Environmental Club of Puget Sound Foundation.

The outdoor Museum field will be open at 5pm for a family friendly celebration of the Miyawaki Urban Forest. 

Engage. Bring a picnic or get a meal from the Paparepas food truck, or a dessert from Sweet Dream Bakes as you enjoy yourselves as we stir up the earth with the sound of drums from Seattle Kokon Taiko and JHP Legacy. Here will be all-ages activities, booths, tours of the forest and the Museum.

The Miyawaki Forest is located next to the Shoreline Historical Museum at N 185th and Linden Ave N.


