Asthma in children - causes and support









Symptoms like coughing, wheezing, and breathlessness can limit their ability to play, exercise, and participate in school.





Severe attacks may even require emergency care, adding stress to family life.







Causes and Triggers of Asthma in Children Allergens: Pollen, dust mites, pet dander, mold, and cockroach droppings.

Respiratory infections: Viruses like the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Air pollution: Smoke, vehicle emissions, and industrial pollutants, especially near busy roads or airports.

Environmental factors: Poor air quality, secondhand smoke, and exposure to certain chemicals.

Weather conditions: Cold air, weather changes, and high humidity.

Exercise: Sometimes triggers asthma in cold, dry air.

Emotions: Stress, anxiety, laughter, or crying.

Occupational Exposures: Substances parents accidentally bring home from work on their clothes or skin. Empowering Parents and Caregivers in Asthma Management



Understanding these triggers is not just important; It’s crucial for children’s health. When you can identify the factors that can set off asthma in your child, you can take proactive steps to manage their condition, improve their health, and enhance their quality of life.



Local Support for Asthmatic Children



To help children ages 6 to 12 with asthma address these triggers, Public Health Seattle & King County partners with community organizations to expand the King County Community Health Worker Program, focusing on areas near SeaTac airport with higher asthma rates.

Partners like the African Community Housing and Development, Cultivate South Park, and the Lutheran Community Services Northwest offer: Home environment assessments.

Comprehensive education.

Goal-setting support.

Supplies to reduce asthma triggers (HEPA filters, mattress covers, green cleaning kits). We invite you to visit the



The Asthma Program is supported with funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health.

We invite you to visit the King County Community Health Worker Program for program referrals. They will guide you through the process, help you understand the available programs, and assist you in choosing the one that best suits your child’s needs.The Asthma Program is supported with funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. Information about the CCA is available here



Your support can make a difference in these children’s lives.

Asthma is not just a health condition– it’s a life-altering experience for children.