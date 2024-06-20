Ching Garden volunteers make progress

Two more apple trees have now been freed from their blackberry prison, thanks to a small crew of dedicated volunteers!





Fruit is already setting on many.





Photo courtesy Diggin Shoreline

In other news, the asbestos abatement work on the house prior to demolition is complete. A porta potty is now onsite, too.

In July, work parties will expand from two hours long (9 to 11 am) to three hours (9 to Noon) allowing volunteers a little more flexibility with their start and finish times. Even just an hour of volunteer time makes a big difference.





Sign up for a work party here



Not able to volunteer? Donating to the garden is a great way to participate.



Weekly crews have been averaging six to ten in size, and there is capacity for up to 15 people. Parking is available at nearby Shoreline Community College. To donate to the Ching Garden, click on this link







Primary focus continues to be discovering and marking understory perennials and clearing around the trees so our orchardists can access them. Although the pruning season has passed, there is still a lot of pruning to be done to improve the overall health of the trees by removing dead and broken limbs, etc.