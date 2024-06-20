Ching Garden volunteers make progress
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Primary focus continues to be discovering and marking understory perennials and clearing around the trees so our orchardists can access them. Although the pruning season has passed, there is still a lot of pruning to be done to improve the overall health of the trees by removing dead and broken limbs, etc.
Fruit is already setting on many.
|Photo courtesy Diggin Shoreline
In other news, the asbestos abatement work on the house prior to demolition is complete. A porta potty is now onsite, too.
In July, work parties will expand from two hours long (9 to 11 am) to three hours (9 to Noon) allowing volunteers a little more flexibility with their start and finish times. Even just an hour of volunteer time makes a big difference.
Weekly crews have been averaging six to ten in size, and there is capacity for up to 15 people. Parking is available at nearby Shoreline Community College.
Sign up for a work party here
Not able to volunteer? Donating to the garden is a great way to participate.
