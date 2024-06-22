WSU Extension King County Master Gardener Growing Groceries Classes Harvest to Fall 2024
Saturday, June 22, 2024
The WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners Growing Groceries Team is pleased to continue their online 2024 Educational Series featuring Extension Master Gardeners Jim Olson, Karen Adams, Sandra Booren, Adam Romero, Darien Payne, Emilie Castle, Sue Melgaard, Maria Gerace, Lory Armitage, and special guest Seattle P-Patch gardener Kevin Kelley.
Speakers will introduce strategies for extending the 2024 season and planting for an early crop of edibles in 2025.
Growing Groceries classes are ideal for beginner to intermediate gardeners. You can learn how to grow delicious, nutritious food using sustainable gardening techniques.
Class fees help the Master Gardener Foundation of King County support the WSU Extension King County Master Gardener Program.
Register here for the entire Harvest to Fall series of Growing Groceries classes.
In this series, speakers will cover a range of late summer and overwintering topics:
- Conserve water
- Extend the summer harvest
- Identify and manage common pests and pathogens
- Protect overwintering pollinators
- Grow year-round produce
