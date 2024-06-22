WSU Extension King County Master Gardener Growing Groceries Classes Harvest to Fall 2024





In this series, speakers will cover a range of late summer and overwintering topics:

Conserve water

Extend the summer harvest

Identify and manage common pests and pathogens

Protect overwintering pollinators

Grow year-round produce Registration for the Harvest to Fall series (4 classes on Zoom) opens on June 17th. Individual classes are $7.50 or you can save $5.00 by purchasing a series subscription for $25.00. A limited number of financial-need fee waivers are available for individual classes.



Class fees help the Master Gardener Foundation of King County support the WSU Extension King County Master Gardener Program.



Speakers will introduce strategies for extending the 2024 season and planting for an early crop of edibles in 2025.Growing Groceries classes are ideal for beginner to intermediate gardeners. You can learn how to grow delicious, nutritious food using sustainable gardening techniques.