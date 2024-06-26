Temporary closures of Interurban Trail through Ballinger Commons for maintenance
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
|Interurban Trail in Ballinger Commons
Photo by Oliver Moffat
In order to complete maintenance work, the Interurban Trail running through the Ballinger Commons apartment community will need to close temporarily for brief periods over the next two weeks.
Ballinger Commons has structured the work to minimize the amount of time needed to close the trail.
Closure schedule:
- Northern portion of trail (N 200th Street to N 205th Street) – July 1 and 11, 2024
- Southern portion of the trail (N 200th Street to N 195th Street and then east to 1st Avenue NE) – July 1-2 and July 11-12
There will be signs on the trails to let people know about the short closures.
Bicyclists can use Meridian Avenue N as a detour route while the trail is closed. Pedestrians can use the sidewalk on the west side of Meridian Avenue.
