Photos by Bruce Hill between 1:23 and 2:03am

The Strawberry Moon during the early morning hours of June 22, 2024 at Bitter Lake in north Seattle. The Strawberry Moon during the early morning hours of June 22, 2024 at Bitter Lake in north Seattle.





The Strawberry Moon played hide and seek behind a thinly remarkable layer of clouds, and then appeared between them for a full face view.





Just wonderful, were one to be up at these hours of the night.





--Bruce Hill