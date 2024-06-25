HomeTechHacker: Good Charging Practices for Your Smartphone

1. Avoid Draining Your Battery Completely

One common myth is that you need to let your smartphone's battery drain completely before charging it again. This might have been true for older nickel-based batteries, but modern smartphones use lithium-ion batteries. These batteries actually fare better when you charge them before they drop too low. Try to keep your battery between 20% and 80% to optimize its lifespan and maintain good health.



2. Use the Right Charger and Cable

Favor the charger and cable that come with your device, or those that are certified by the smartphone manufacturer. Cheaper, non-certified chargers can not only damage your phone’s battery but also pose safety risks like overheating. Don’t cut corners with accessories that could compromise your device's functionality, safety, and longevity.



3. Avoid Overheating

Heat is the enemy of lithium-ion batteries. Avoid leaving your smartphone in direct sunlight or in a hot car. Similarly, if you notice that your phone heats up significantly during charging, consider removing the case which might be insulating the heat. Also, give your phone a break during heavy usage if it starts to heat up. Managing device temperature is crucial for maintaining battery health.



4. Charge Smartly with Smart Charging Features

Many modern smartphones come with smart charging features that help manage battery health by controlling how fast and how much the battery charges. Features like optimized battery charging can prolong your battery's lifespan by learning your charging patterns and waiting to finish charging past 80% until you need to use your phone. Dive into your phone's battery settings and activate these features to leverage tech solutions that simplify your life.



5. Disconnect Once Charged

While modern smartphones are designed to prevent overcharging, keeping your phone plugged in at 100% for an extended period can still stress the battery. Once your phone reaches full charge, it's a good practice to disconnect it. This is not only good for the battery’s health but also a safety practice that minimizes unnecessary power consumption.



6. Use Battery Saving Modes Wisely

Battery-saving modes can be lifesavers when you're low on power and far from a charger. However, using them routinely can lead to decreased functionality by limiting background activities that could include important updates or communications. Use these modes judiciously to make the most of your device when you need that extra juice.



By the way, these tips also apply to your laptops and tablets. Make the most of your home tech by keeping these tips in mind for extending the life of your mobile devices.





