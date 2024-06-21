In the Garden Now: Jerusalem Sage

Bright yellow flowers on the Jerusalem Sage

Photos and story by Victoria Gilleland Photos and story by Victoria Gilleland





This is one resilient, drought tolerant plant for sun or part shade. Ours is flourishing under a giant Douglas Fir tree. The flowers are bright and cheery from the moment in late spring that they open through the end of summer. This year they've held up remarkably well through our spring wind and rainstorms.





Most Jerusalem Sage sport yellow flowers like ours but some are white or lilac. Plants are typically 3-4' high and wide with flowers on the upper 2' of stem.





Flowers are attractive to bees, butterflies and hummingbirds as well as to other pollinators.





Our plants have never been bothered by deer or rabbits but one never knows what some hungry critter will chomp on next in the garden cafeteria!



It's been called "The Space Needle Plant" here in the Seattle area. I Wonder why?



(Phlomis fruticosa)







Whorls of bright yellow flowers circle erect stems above wooly grey green foliage on this easy to grow perennial.