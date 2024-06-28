Local student graduates from Goshen College in Indiana



GOSHEN, Ind. (June 27, 2024) - Goshen College recently recognized 182 graduates as a part of the Class of 2024 during its commencement ceremony on April 28, 2024.

Seattle, Wash.



Saige Alexandra Lind, Undergraduate







Goshen College is a private Mennonite liberal arts college in Goshen, Indiana. It was founded in 1894 as the Elkhart Institute of Science, Industry and the Arts, and is affiliated with Mennonite Church USA. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and has an enrollment of 824 students

-Wikipedia









This was the 126th Goshen College Commencement Ceremony and the message was delivered by Glen Guyton, executive director of Mennonite Church USA.HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE TYPE