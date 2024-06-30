Continuing Education: Introduction to Mosaic Art
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Introduction to Mosaic Art - classes on Sunday 7/21/24, and 8/4/24
Free parking
Register here
This class offers a comprehensive introduction to mosaic techniques, guiding students through the process of creating their own unique mosaic pieces, whether it be a decorative wall hanging, coaster, candleholder or a vase for the garden.
Through hands-on practice and expert guidance, participants will unleash their creativity and learn to transform ordinary materials into extraordinary works of art. Supplies included but students can also bring their own tiles upon approval of the instructor. 15+
A program of Shoreline Community College Continuing Education
