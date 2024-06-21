Travels with Charlie: Our Summer Solstice Afternoon with McAleer Creek

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Great weather for being outside this afternoon for the Summer Solstice.





After checking McAleer Creek. at Animal Acres Park, we headed up the Interurban - Burke Gilman Connector aka Perkins Lane from the Eagle Scout Park Kids Park.





There are a few pullouts where you can visit McAleer Ck. Gorgeous places to be spending our Summer Solstice Afternoon With McAleer Creek.



Here’s to Long Days,

Cheers,

Gordon Snyder





