What’s Happening this Week in Shoreline? June 26 – July 2
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
This week kicks off with Outdoor Family Story Time Under the Tree on June 27 at Richmond Beach Community Park, featuring stories, music, and rhymes to enhance early literacy. On June 29, explore alternative transportation options at the Walk, Ride and Roll Event at the Shoreline Farmers Market and later celebrate the Miyawaki urban forest with cultural drumming and activities at the Shoreline Historical Museum. Keep reading for more information or visit www.DestinationShoreline.com for more information about upcoming events in Shoreline.
Outdoor Family Story Time Under the Tree
Thursday, June 27, 2024
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Richmond Beach Library
Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your child’s early literacy skills. Please bring a blanket. Held at Richmond Beach Community Park, adjacent to the library. In the event of inclement weather, Story Time will be canceled. For status, call the Richmond Beach Library, 206.546.3522. Registration not required.
Walk, Ride and Roll Event
Saturday, June 29, 2024
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
BikeLink Park & Ride
Meet the scooter/bike share vendor and test ride devices - Learn about electric car-share coming to the City - Explore what a Shared-Use Mobility Hub might look like - Find Out about ways for getting around without a car. Sign up so we can send information on this and other upcoming ways to participate. The Shoreline Farmers Market is located at the 192nd & Aurora Avenue Park & Ride and is open 10 a.m. to 2 pm. We are excited to join this group for a one time extended venue to include Walk Ride Roll information and demonstrations!
Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, June 22, 2024
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
BikeLink Park & Ride
Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).
Miyawaki Forest Celebration
Saturday, June 29, 2024
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Historical Museum
Celebrate the first summer of the Miyawaki urban forest. Learn about a Miyawaki Urban Forest and see what’s growing as we stir up the earth with sounds of drums from different cultures. Enjoy an evening of drumming and learning. We are celebrating the first summer of the Miyawaki Urban Forest that was planted by community in December 2023.
Program: Seattle Kokon Taiko (Japanese percussion instruments) and JHP Legacy (Ghanian percussion instruments) see what’s growing as we stir up the earth with sounds of drums from different cultures.
This is an outdoor event. Bring a picnic and blanket, or purchase food at the event. There will also be activities for all ages, tours of the Miyawaki Urban Forest and informational booths.
