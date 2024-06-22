Free summer meals and reading at the Shoreline library - ages 1 - 17

Saturday, June 22, 2024


Mondays - Fridays, June 24 -August 23, 2024 from 1-2pm
No lunch on July 4. 

Nourish your body and brain while you read this summer. Enjoy a FREE lunch and be a Summer Reader! Meals must be eaten on-site. Healthy HIP Packs (food and snacks for the weekend) will be available on Fridays. 

Ages 1 to 18. 

Registration not required. Seating is limited.

In partnership with Hunger Intervention Program.

HIP Meal programs are also held at these locations:

Dale Turner YMCA
19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Lunch: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Lake City Farmers Market
Dinner: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM; Thursdays only, begins on 6/27

Lake City Library
12501 28th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM


