Free summer meals and reading at the Shoreline library - ages 1 - 17
Saturday, June 22, 2024
No lunch on July 4.
Nourish your body and brain while you read this summer. Enjoy a FREE lunch and be a Summer Reader! Meals must be eaten on-site. Healthy HIP Packs (food and snacks for the weekend) will be available on Fridays.
Ages 1 to 18.
Registration not required. Seating is limited.
In partnership with Hunger Intervention Program.
HIP Meal programs are also held at these locations:
Dale Turner YMCA
19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Lunch: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Lake City Farmers Market
Dinner: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM; Thursdays only, begins on 6/27
Lake City Library
12501 28th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM
