Shoreline council discusses sister cities, urban forestry, land conservation

By Oliver Moffat



At the June 17, 2024 meeting the Shoreline city council discussed sister cities, a million dollar urban forestry grant, and conservation of forest and farm land.

A map from the city’s Transfer of Development Rights proposal shows the neighborhoods that could receive increased urban density

The council reviewed a proposal intended to conserve farm and forest land elsewhere in King County while increasing urban density within Shoreline. The city has been discussing the program called Transfer of Development Rights (TDR), since at least 2005 but, according to Mayor Chris Roberts, “looks like next week will be the end of the TDR saga.”Since 1998, the King County TDR market has allowed rural land owners to sell conservation rights to developers who then get to build bigger and denser buildings in urban areas. So far, only five of the thirty nine cities in King County have agreed to be receiving urban areas under the program (Seattle, Bellevue, Issaquah, Normandy Park and Sammamish).To get more cities to participate, the state offers a complex revenue sharing model that (according to city staff ) could generate as much as $12.8 million for the city. But the council criticized the tax scheme as overly complicated and city staff is concerned the program is too restrictive. Now King County is offering a simplified Revenue Sharing program that might pay Shoreline $2-$3 million to allow taller buildings with less parking.