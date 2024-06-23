Stabbing incident in North City neighborhood

Sunday, June 23, 2024

At approximately 4:25pm Saturday afternoon (06/22/2024), Shoreline police deputies working patrol were dispatched to a stabbing incident. 

They responded to a private residence in the 1000 block of NE 182nd St in the North City neighborhood of Shoreline along with Shoreline Fire and Medic One personnel.

Police Deputies from Kenmore also responded to assist. 

Deputies located the adult male homeowner suffering from serious stab wounds. He was treated on-scene and immediately transported to Harborview Medical Center for further care.

His injuries were considered potentially life-threatening. KCSO does not have a current update on his medical condition.

Deputies quickly located and established probable cause to arrest a female tenant of the residence for the stabbing (felony assault). 

A large police presence was in the area until 3:30 in the morning on Sunday with the streets cordoned off.

Detectives from the KCSO Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation. This is an open and active investigation with no additional details to release at this time.

Both Shoreline and Kenmore contract police services from the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO)


