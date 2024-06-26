Puget Sound Kidney Centers opens new dialysis center to serve Shoreline and surrounding communities
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
On Thursday, June 20, 2024, Puget Sound Kidney Centers (PSKC) celebrated the opening of its newest dialysis treatment facility in Shoreline, WA located at 355 NW Richmond Beach Rd in the 4-Corners business district.
This new 20-station dialysis center will accommodate up to 120 in-center dialysis patients. The center, designed by Botesch, Nash & Hall, was created to be a warm, welcoming, and comfortable environment for patients and visitors.
|Dialysis center
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
The 15,730 square foot facility includes one isolation room and a permanent bed station for patients. The facility will house a specialized training area for home dialysis patients for both peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis modalities.
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
The adjacent building on the 1.25 acre campus, will be home to PSKC’s Foundation, Human Resources Department, and meeting space which can accommodate free education classes for patients and the community.
As a patient centered, community based nonprofit organization serving Western Washington since 1981, PSKC has long been considered a leading and trusted provider of outstanding dialysis care known for its delivery of quality and compassionate service.
|From left: Tom DeBord at microphone, Puget Sound Kidney Centers President and CEO;
George Bowden, Board Chair, Dr. Raghu Durvasula, Chief Medical Officer PSKC
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
President and CEO, Tom DeBord, shares, “Our highest priority is to provide outstanding care, compassion, and support for our patients. This new facility is an extension of our commitment to ensuring the welfare of our patients by providing a safe, high quality, and beautiful care environment to support their wellbeing.”
The diagnosis of kidney failure can change a patient’s life forever. PSKC is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of those with kidney disease through outstanding dialysis care, education and community support. PSKC care teams provide the support patients need to enable them to transition successfully into healthy living on dialysis, or as successful kidney transplant recipients.
|Theresa Tofflemire, Shoreline Clinic Manager
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Currently, one in seven U.S. adults has chronic kidney disease. With the progression of chronic kidney disease, the kidneys eventually stop functioning resulting in End Stage Kidney Disease (also known as End Stage Renal Disease) or kidney failure. Today, over 800,000 Americans have End Stage Kidney Disease and are dependent on dialysis or a transplant to sustain their life.
For more information visit PSKC.net
