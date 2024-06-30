Scene on the Sound: So many people passing by Shoreline
Sunday, June 30, 2024
The Port of Seattle reported that last year’s cruise season hosted 291 cruises with a record 1,778,193 revenue passengers. Passengers are counted both embarking and disembarking, meaning over 907,572 individual passengers visited over a six-month season that began April 15 of last year.
This year's schedule is on a four-page document
I didn't count the number of sailings, but it certainly appears to be more traffic and more passengers on board. Some of the cruises are completely sold out!
