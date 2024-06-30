Scene on the Sound: So many people passing by Shoreline

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Celebrity Edge passing by Shoreline

Story and photo by Jan Hansen

The Port of Seattle reported that last year’s cruise season hosted 291 cruises with a record 1,778,193 revenue passengers. Passengers are counted both embarking and disembarking, meaning over 907,572 individual passengers visited over a six-month season that began April 15 of last year.

This year's schedule is on a four-page document

I didn't count the number of sailings, but it certainly appears to be more traffic and more passengers on board. Some of the cruises are completely sold out!


Posted by DKH at 1:35 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  