Scene on the Sound: So many people passing by Shoreline

Celebrity Edge passing by Shoreline

Story and photo by Jan Hansen Story and photo by Jan Hansen













The Port of Seattle reported that last year’s cruise season hosted 291 cruises with a record 1,778,193 revenue passengers. Passengers are counted both embarking and disembarking, meaning over 907,572 individual passengers visited over a six-month season that began April 15 of last year.I didn't count the number of sailings, but it certainly appears to be more traffic and more passengers on board. Some of the cruises are completely sold out!