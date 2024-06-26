New Programs at the Senior Activity Center in July and August

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center staff are very excited to bring you new opportunities and programs in July and August!


Tech Help
Tech Help

FREE, individual tech assistance for seniors through our partnership with TechConnect WA. 

Technician Casey Diaz will be able to help you resolve technical issues with phones, computers, tablets, kindles, smart watches, software, email, internet settings, accessibility settings for hearing, vision, and dexterity impairments and much, much more.

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED - Please call the senior center to make an appointment at 206-365-1536

Date: Tuesdays 10:00am-12:00pm and Fridays 9:00am-12:00pm
Cost: FREE
Location: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Driftwood sculpting
New Driftwood Sculpting instructor Susan Watts

Unveil the hidden beauty in driftwood with expert Susan Watts. 

Explore the art of driftwood transformation by shaping, smoothing, and enhancing weathered wood into stunning natural art. 

Instructor has basic tools available for $25.

Date: Tuesdays 1:00 pm–3:00 pm
Cost: 
  • Members of the Senior Center: $6 –
  • NonMembers of the Senior Center: $9
Location: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Juggling for Coordination
Juggling for Coordination

Improve coordination, range of motion, and upper body strength while having fun and laughing together with juggling! 

This class involves a variety of juggling exercises which involve bouncing, tossing, and catching balls in groups and independently. 

No juggling experience required. Participate seated or standing. This is a one-time, 7-week program. 

NOTE: This class is well-suited for people with Parkinson's

Registration: Space is limited, registration is required. Please come in or call the senior center to register at 206-365-1536.

Date: Mondays 10-11am - July 8 - Aug 26
Cost: 
  • Members of the Senior Center: $35 
  • NonMembers of the Senior Center: $56
Location: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Greeting card making class
New Greeting Card Making Class

Learn the art of crafting personalized greeting cards with local cardmaker Frank Macaluso! 

No experience required. Materials provided. 

Registration: Space is limited, registration is required. Please come in or call the senior center to register at 206-365-1536.

Date: Thursdays 12:30-2pm – Starting July 11
Cost: 
  • Members of the Senior Center: $12/month
  • NonMembers of the Senior Center: $18/month
Location: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Documentary Discourse

Attention all history buffs, film nerds, and culture enthusiasts! Join Program Coordinator Kevin Hallagan for hand-picked film screenings followed by engaging discussions.

Shameless: the Art of Disability
  • July 5 we will be watching 'Shameless: the Art of Disability’ [2010] for Disability Pride Month

The Vote
  • August 2 we will be watching 'The Vote' (Part 1) [2020] for Women's Equity Month
Registration: Please come in or call the senior center to register at 206-365-1536 for more information.

Date: First Friday of every month from 9:00-11:30am depending on movie length
Cost: FREE
Location: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Become a member of the Senior Activity Center - there are no age restrictions.
  • Annual single membership $40
  • Annual couples membership $70

Posted by DKH at 9:36 PM
Tags: , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  