New Programs at the Senior Activity Center in July and August

Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center staff are very excited to bring you new opportunities and programs in July and August!

Tech Help



FREE, individual tech assistance for seniors through our partnership with TechConnect WA.





Technician Casey Diaz will be able to help you resolve technical issues with phones, computers, tablets, kindles, smart watches, software, email, internet settings, accessibility settings for hearing, vision, and dexterity impairments and much, much more.





APPOINTMENT REQUIRED - Please call the senior center to make an appointment at 206-365-1536





Date: Tuesdays 10:00am-12:00pm and Fridays 9:00am-12:00pm

Cost: FREE

Location: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155



