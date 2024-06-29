Firefighter Rebekah Pomeroy retires after a 32 year career

Firefighter Rebekah Pomeroy RETIREMENT: Today, Firefighter Rebekah Pomeroy will work her last shift after a 32-year career in the fire service. RETIREMENT: Today, Firefighter Rebekah Pomeroy will work her last shift after a 32-year career in the fire service.





As a third-generation public servant, Rebekah has completed 24 1/2 years with Shoreline Fire Department.





Rebekah started her fire service career with King County Fire District 44 in 1992. She served the City of Yakima Fire Department in 1993 and moved to City of Pasco Fire Department in 1994 where she served in an exemplary manner.





She was hired as a Lateral Firefighter with Shoreline Fire Department on January 18, 2000. Rebekah’s dedication to helping others is apparent not only in her work in Shoreline, but also through her time spent off duty volunteering at Fire camps and fire training programs throughout the region.





She is a long-time volunteer at Camp Blaze, where she has shared her passion and fire service skills, mentoring many young women as they prepare for careers in the fire service.

Rebekah has also spent 14 summers selflessly donating her time at Camp Phoenix for the Burned Children Recovery Foundation, helping young burn survivors from around the United States.





Her involvement in these camps is inspiring and has life-long positive impacts on the participants. Thank you for your service to our community and department. Best wishes in retirement Rebekah…your passion and dedication will be missed!





