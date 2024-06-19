What’s Happening this Week in Shoreline? June 19 – June 25

By Kate Ledbetter, Destination Shoreline





Don't miss the chance to fix your household items at the Shoreline Tool Library's Fix-It Night. The week continues with a Summer Solstice Picnic for Members only at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden and a Solstice Labyrinth Walk at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park on June 20.





Celebrate Pride with a dinner at Town & Country Shoreline on June 21, followed by a lively Shoreline Farmers Market and family fun at the "Rainbow on a Plate" event on June 22. Cap off the day with the musical comedy "A Pirate's Love For Me!" at Shoreline Community College Theater.









Silent Book Club Shoreline - Reading Picnic

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Cromwell Park



We are excited to announce our first pop up event. READING PICNIC. 12 PM - 2 PM, 2 PM - 4 PM, 4 PM - 6 PM at Cromwell Park, meet near the gazebo. Plan to be at the park in 2 hour shifts to allow for as many to join as possible.

Juneteenth at Shoreline City Hall

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Shoreline City Hall

Celebrate Juneteenth with performances, Black small business marketplace, food vendors, a guided mural stroll and much more! The celebration will take place in the lobby and on the plaza.

Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Shoreline Tool Library

Bring your broken household items for a night of fixing and community building at the Shoreline Tool Library!

It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. We are having a fixing night at the new Shoreline Tool Library. We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse!



If you are excited about fixing and want to help out with this event or other fixing opportunities we are looking for more fixers. Sign up to help out at this event here or join our list of fixers by sending us an email at

Summer Solstice Picnic | A Members Event

Thursday, June 20, 2024

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Gather with fellow Kruckeberg members as we celebrate the start of a brand-new summer and the longest day of the year! This event is exclusively for members, though members can register up to 10 guests, including themselves.

Event Details:

· When and where: Thursday, June 20th, at 5-8pm at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

· Deadline for Event Registration: Wednesday, June 19th (register below)

· Deadline for (optional) Food Orders: Friday, June 14th, at 5pm

· Entry fee and drink tix: Registration is $15 per adult over 21. Each registered adult receives up to 2 FREE DRINKS for Virtue Cellars wine and/or non-alcoholic options.

· Parking: Overflow parking is available on nearby side streets and at the parking lot of Richmond Beach Congregational Church (located .4 miles from Kruckeberg, about a 7 minute walk).

· Upon Entrance: The Kruckeberg member who registered guests must be present for their guests to enter. Each registered adult can receive up to two drinks from Virtue Cellars wine, provided onsite.

· Food and drink: Bring your own food and drink OR purchase a Le Petite Paquet picnic box on this registration form. For those who purchase picnic boxes, please pick up your order at the Garden on the day of the picnic.

· Seating: Bring along your own picnic blanket and set up in the Meadow located in the Lower Garden. You’ll also find picnic tables available for your convenience.

· Activities: Games and children’s activities will be available near the Children’s Garden.

Summer Solstice Labyrinth Walk

Thursday, June 20, 2024

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

Join a playful outdoor event celebrating the longest day of the year with an ancient practice to reflect and center. This family-friendly event features multiple labyrinths, a station for take-home labyrinth making, and a solstice bonfire. The event is open-house style: drop in when it works for you. Free to attend. Contributions welcomed. This event is offered by Gathering Ground, and is produced in partnership with the Western Washington Labyrinth Network.

Dinner with Stoup Brewing at Town & Country Shoreline

Friday, June 21, 2024

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Town & Country Market Shoreline

Please join us at Town & Country Shoreline this Pride month as we come together to celebrate nourishing our best lives with thoughtful and tasty choices. We'll be offering a delicious three-course meal in partnership with Stoup Brewing, and all proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Lambert House, who've been championing and caring for queer youth since 1981. Must be 21 or over to attend. $30 per person.

Shoreline Farmers Market

Saturday, June 22, 2024

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

BikeLink Park & Ride

Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).

Rainbow on a Plate at Shoreline Town & Country Market

Saturday, June 22, 2024

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Town & Country Market Shoreline



Colorful family fun at T&C! Bring the family to your local T&C for a fun trip down the rainbow road of flavor! We'll have games and snacks galore to teach kids about the prism of nutrition and just how easy (and delicious) it can be to eat a rainbow!

A Pirate's Love For Me!

Saturday, June 22, 2024

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Shoreline Community College Theater

The Seattle Seachordsmen and Sound Harmony Chorus welcome you to join the crew of the Scurvy Dog and set sail on the harmony seas! Puns galore and songs are shore-ly in store as the two navigate the choppy seas of love. Tickets available online.

Family Story Time

Monday, June 24, 2024

11:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Shoreline Library

Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your child’s early literacy skills. Ages 2 to 5 with adult. Registration not required.

Free Summer Meals, beginning June 24

Monday, June 24, 2024

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Shoreline Library

Mondays-Fridays, June 24-August 23. No lunch on July 4.

Nourish your body and brain while you read this summer. Enjoy a FREE lunch and be a Summer Reader! Meals must be eaten on-site. Healthy HIP Packs (food and snacks for the weekend) will be available on Fridays. Ages 1 to 18. Registration not required. Seating is limited. In partnership with Hunger Intervention Program.

