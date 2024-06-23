Poem: Urban Stream
Combed by coho, groomed by grass
her language is microsong
high-pitched and fast.
She teases the doodlebug, dragonfly, sticks.
She flashes, splashes, sprays and spits.
She jumps and bumps, dappled and dimpled,
flirting, squirting, gurgling dribbles.
Nibbling ripples of bubbles appear,
as well as regular floods of tears.
Coyotes kiss this hide-n-seek creek
and possums cross her
while you and I sleep.
Sunbeams explode and moonbeams meander
directing airborne creatures to land there.
Her earth hard host cradles the flow
and leaves gifts of gravel
above and below.
At the end of her baptismal slide
she climbs the rain cloud
for another ride.
Vicki Westberg 2011
From her self-published book of poetry, entitled
"Earthverse," copyright 2011
