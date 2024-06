Photo by Gordon Snyder

Charlie and I headed to Lake Washington to look and sniff around. At the end of the sidewalk is a bit of a hidden bridge with a great view of Little Creek inlet right next to the boats.





The Pier in the background is a clue where we are?





Photo by Gordon Snyder

It’s one of our favorite parks to visit.



