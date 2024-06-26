New LGBTQIA+ specific programs at the Senior Activity Center
In the coming months we will be implementing activities, groups, and classes designed to empower, support, and cultivate community within our LGBTQIA+ population of older adults.
At the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, we believe everyone deserves to feel seen, heard, and valued.
Date: 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month 10:30am - 11:30am
Cost: FREE
Location: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
- July 11 LGBTQIA+ Tea Time Social - Get together with Program Coordinator and fellow LGBTQIA+ community member Kevin Hallagan to socialize with complimentary tea and assorted pastries. Decaf, caffeinated, and herbal options will be available.
- July 25 LGBTQIA+ Literary Salon - Join Program Coordinator Kevin Hallagan to discuss any LGBTQIA+ you've read. James Baldwin, Virginia Woolf, Roxane Gay, books, poetry, essays, etc. A curated booklist is available at the senior center on request.
- Aug 8 LGBTQIA+ Tea Time Social - Get together with Program Coordinator and fellow LGBTQIA+ community member Kevin Hallagan to socialize with complimentary tea and assorted pastries. Decaf, caffeinated, and herbal options will be available.
- Aug 22 LGBTQIA+ Board Game Social - Get together for some friendly competition! The group will decide together on what to play that day.
