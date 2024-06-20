Echo Lake Cyanobacteria Management Plan - provide your feedback

Echo Lake during an algae bloom

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Surface Water staff at the City of Shoreline are excited to announce the release of their draft Surface Water staff at the City of Shoreline are excited to announce the release of their draft Echo Lake Cyanobacteria Management Plan (ELCMP).





This comprehensive plan aims to ensure the long-term health and improving the desired conditions at Echo Lake.





The Echo Lake Cyanobacteria Management Plan was developed by Herrera Environmental Consultants with sampling assistance from local residents. The plan reviews the results of the sampling program and outlines strategies and actions to protect and enhance the lake's conditions.







Characterizing water quality at Echo Lake

Identifying nutrient sources to the lake, and developing a water and phosphorus budget to track inflows and outflows

Evaluating potential long-term and short-term management actions that can be used to address algal blooms

We value the insights and perspectives of all community members. It includes discussions on:We value the insights and perspectives of all community members.





Your feedback will help us refine the plan to better meet the needs and priorities of our community. By contributing your comments, you can play a direct role in shaping the future of our lake.



