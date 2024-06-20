Echo Lake Cyanobacteria Management Plan - provide your feedback
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Surface Water staff at the City of Shoreline are excited to announce the release of their draft Echo Lake Cyanobacteria Management Plan (ELCMP).
This comprehensive plan aims to ensure the long-term health and improving the desired conditions at Echo Lake.
The Echo Lake Cyanobacteria Management Plan was developed by Herrera Environmental Consultants with sampling assistance from local residents. The plan reviews the results of the sampling program and outlines strategies and actions to protect and enhance the lake's conditions.
It includes discussions on:
- Characterizing water quality at Echo Lake
- Identifying nutrient sources to the lake, and developing a water and phosphorus budget to track inflows and outflows
- Evaluating potential long-term and short-term management actions that can be used to address algal blooms
We value the insights and perspectives of all community members.
Your feedback will help us refine the plan to better meet the needs and priorities of our community. By contributing your comments, you can play a direct role in shaping the future of our lake.
Please review the draft Lake Management Plan here. We encourage you to share your thoughts, suggestions, and concerns by Sunday June 23, 2024. This deadline ensures we have sufficient time to review and incorporate your feedback into the final plan.
You can find the Plan and the comment form on the following website
And as long as you are providing feedback - the City also has a survey about city-wide surface water management (not just Echo Lake!). See previous article
