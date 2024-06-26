Jobs: WSDOT Project Lead (TE3)

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

WSDOT
Project Lead (TE3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$78,460 - $105,550 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as the Project Lead in Shoreline, WA. The Project Lead directs activities that are necessary for the development of transportation safety, preservation, and improvement projects for the NWR within the WSDOT charge of programs. 

The Project Lead is responsible for delivering the assigned projects within scope, schedule, and budget, while developing the direct reports to become future leaders of the Department. The Project Lead has high impact to WSDOT’s mission to provide and support safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve livable communities and economic vitality for people and businesses. The Project Lead will deliver projects using a variety of delivery methods.

Job description and application


