College and Fire partner to offer two week course "Introduction to Fire Services"
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
This hands-on class will certify you in First Aid/CPR in addition to teaching lifting techniques, Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) and other tools of the fire service.
Basic search and rescue techniques will be explored along with Security topics. If you are interested in career in fire service or general emergency service, sign up today! For students 16+ and adults.
Some funding may be available for you - contact Michael Boehm at mboehm@shoreline.edu for details. If you're a current High School student and have a IEP /504, there are a few scholarships available for you to participate - please email Teresita Capuli at: tcapuli@shoreline.edu
This class takes place at the Shoreline Fire Department Training Facility in Shoreline with the final class on campus. Monday - Wednesday classes are scheduled from 9am - 12pm with Thursdays from 9am - 2pm.
Fee: $214.00
Item Number: 20034
Dates: 7/15/2024 - 7/25/2024
Times: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Days: M Tu W Th
Sessions: 10
