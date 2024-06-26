Friends of the LFP Library summer book sale Sunday, July 7, 2024





You might find a stack of perfect beach novels, or well-preserved copies of classics you’ve always meant to read, and we’ll have a great selection of kids’ books.

This year we have a lot of great cookbooks to inspire your kitchen adventures. This year we have a lot of great cookbooks to inspire your kitchen adventures.





Plus, you get to mingle with fellow book lovers -- you might even be inspired to join our group in supporting our beloved local library!



Proceeds will support the joint Lake Forest Park Library and Third Place Commons programs.







Look for the booth among the market vendors.Pick out delectable fruits and veggies, and allow plenty of time to browse our quality bargain books.