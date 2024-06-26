Watch 4th of July Fireworks at Log Boom Park

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

You're invited to the 4th of July Fireworks event at Log Boom Park! 

The event kicks off at 7:30pm with music, food trucks, face painting, games, and crafts, and the fireworks show will begin at 10:00pm.


Event details:
Parking:
  • NOTE: The 61st Ave NE hill by Log Boom Park will be closed 3pm- 11pm. Use the detour route* 
  • Log Boom Park Parking lot will be closed all day on 7/4 for the event setup and activities 
  • Limited parking along NE 175th Street
  • A section on NE 175th Street for ADA parking

*NEW & FREE this year: 
  • Starting at 6pm there will be 2 ADA accessible shuttle buses running from the Kenmore Park & Ride to the drop off point on NE 175th Street/near Log Boom Park. The shuttles will run till 11:30pm. 
  • *After the event, practice patience as the shuttles move from NE 175th Street to the Kenmore Park & Ride*

Parking lots
These parking lots will be available for event parking:
  • Church of the Redeemer: 6210 NE 181st St, Kenmore WA 98028
  • Kenmore Park & Ride 

