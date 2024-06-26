Watch 4th of July Fireworks at Log Boom Park
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
- Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
- Time: 7:30pm - 10:30pm: Fireworks show begins at 10pm
- Location: Log Boom Park, 6100 NE 175th St., Kenmore
Event details:
The event kicks off at 7:30 pm with music, food trucks, free face painting, games, and crafts, and the fireworks show will begin at 10:00 pm. The fireworks show is 20 minutes.
Parking:
- NOTE: The 61st Ave NE hill by Log Boom Park will be closed 3pm- 11pm. Use the detour route*
- Log Boom Park Parking lot will be closed all day on 7/4 for the event setup and activities
- Limited parking along NE 175th Street
- A section on NE 175th Street for ADA parking
*NEW & FREE this year:
- Starting at 6pm there will be 2 ADA accessible shuttle buses running from the Kenmore Park & Ride to the drop off point on NE 175th Street/near Log Boom Park. The shuttles will run till 11:30pm.
- *After the event, practice patience as the shuttles move from NE 175th Street to the Kenmore Park & Ride*
Parking lots
These parking lots will be available for event parking:
- Church of the Redeemer: 6210 NE 181st St, Kenmore WA 98028
- Kenmore Park & Ride
