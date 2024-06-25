Jobs: WSDOT Lead Designer (TE2)

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$64,474 - $95,621 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking multiple skilled Transportation Engineers (In-Training) to serve as Lead Design Engineers in Shoreline, WA. The Lead Designer is responsible for activities that are necessary to support the scoping, development, and implementation of assigned projects in areas including, but not limited to, safety, preservation, fish passage, and improvement. The Lead Designer position highly impacts WSDOT's mission to provide and support safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses.