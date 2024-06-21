Study shows pop culture passwords mostly likely to get you hacked

Friday, June 21, 2024

Is your password “Superman” or “Blink-182”? Millions are using these pop-culture favorites, making them easy targets for hackers. 

Discover the most common leaked passwords in 2024 and learn how to create a super-secure one to protect your data.

With the sheer number of online accounts people must manage these days, it’s natural to resort to using names of our favorite sports teams, superheroes or actors for our passwords.

A recent study published on Hackread.com compiled a list of more than 2,500 pop culture terms (including 60,000+ variations) to identify the most hackable ones. 

See if any of your passwords are on the list, and learn how to create strong, more secure passwords to protect your data.


