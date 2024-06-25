Camp United We Stand is relocating June 27 - 30, 2024 from Kenmore to north Seattle
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
They will begin to move out of their current location in Kenmore on Friday, June 28, 2024.
- NORTHLAKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6620 NE 185th Street, Kenmore 98028
They expect to be set up at their new site at Haller Lake in north Seattle as of Sunday June 30, 2024.
Camp United We Stand (CUWS)Is a legally sanctioned homeless encampment that relies on local hosting sites to set up camp on their campus.
- HALLER LAKE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 13055-1st Ave NE, Seattle 98125
The homeless encampment houses up to 35 adults, some of whom work outside the camp.
If interested in more information about joining their efforts, visit their website
Due to city permitting regulations, the CUWS hosting site needs to relocate every 90-120 days. Their current hosting site is Northlake Lutheran Church
- They are assured of returning to the same place night after night to lay their heads.
- To having food and drink.
- To having their basic human needs met.
- The camp has garbage and recycling service, porta-potties, water access (for dishwashing and showers), and weekly laundry service by a team of volunteers.
- The residents are screened.
- No sex offenders or people with outstanding warrants are permitted.
- No weapons are permitted in the camp.
- No street drugs or alcohol are permitted in the camp.
- The rules for CUWS are strictly enforced.
|The Camp has a shower that can be transported on a flatbed truck
The City of Kenmore and private camp donors donated funds for the camp to build a residential shower for the tenants use! It is designed to be pulled/relocated on a flatbed to new locations, and includes hot water, changing area, and solar panels! "What an amazing gift for the residents to have access to hot showers!!"
|A fully functioning kitchen can be transported on a flatbed truck
The camp also has a beautiful kitchen that is designed to be relocated as needed, thanks to the creative efforts of Sawhorse Revolution and a team of volunteers. This structure is well built, offers electrical outlets, has ample shelving, storage, food prep space and areas to plug in refrigerators.
We are in need of volunteers to help with the relocation efforts the weekend of June 27-30, 2024.. If you can help with the upcoming move from Kenmore to Haller Lake: please sign up here
We are also in need of volunteers to provide meals / food deliveries while the camp is without access to the kitchen during the move. There are also slots to sign up for ongoing meal deliveries – so check out all the meal needs listed here: sign up for meal delivery to the camp residents:
Thank you for your ongoing support for this organization. Having community support truly makes the campers lives much more enriched.
Contact Lisa McDonald for any further questions: lisa_mcd@comcast.net
