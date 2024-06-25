Camp United We Stand is relocating June 27 - 30, 2024 from Kenmore to north Seattle

Entrance to Camp United We Stand

They will begin to move out of their current location in Kenmore on Friday, June 28, 2024.

NORTHLAKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6620 NE 185th Street, Kenmore 98028



HALLER LAKE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 13055-1st Ave NE, Seattle 98125

Camp United We Stand (CUWS)Is a legally sanctioned homeless encampment that relies on local hosting sites to set up camp on their campus.



They expect to be set up at their new site at Haller Lake in north Seattle as of Sunday June 30, 2024.



They are assured of returning to the same place night after night to lay their heads.

To having food and drink.

To having their basic human needs met.

The camp has garbage and recycling service, porta-potties, water access (for dishwashing and showers), and weekly laundry service by a team of volunteers.

The residents are screened.

No sex offenders or people with outstanding warrants are permitted.

No weapons are permitted in the camp.

No street drugs or alcohol are permitted in the camp.

The rules for CUWS are strictly enforced. CUWS has a volunteer Board of Directors.

If interested in more information about joining their efforts,



visit their website





The Camp has a shower that can be transported on a flatbed truck

The Camp has a shower that can be transported on a flatbed truck

The City of Kenmore and private camp donors donated funds for the camp to build a residential shower for the tenants use! It is designed to be pulled/relocated on a flatbed to new locations, and includes hot water, changing area, and solar panels! "What an amazing gift for the residents to have access to hot showers!!"




