Camp United We Stand is relocating June 27 - 30, 2024 from Kenmore to north Seattle

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Entrance to Camp United We Stand

Camp United We Stand is relocating June 27 - 30, 2024

They will begin to move out of their current location in Kenmore on Friday, June 28, 2024.
They expect to be set up at their new site at Haller Lake in north Seattle as of Sunday June 30, 2024.

Camp United We Stand (CUWS)Is a legally sanctioned homeless encampment that relies on local hosting sites to set up camp on their campus.

The homeless encampment houses up to 35 adults, some of whom work outside the camp.
  • They are assured of returning to the same place night after night to lay their heads.
  • To having food and drink.
  • To having their basic human needs met.
  • The camp has garbage and recycling service, porta-potties, water access (for dishwashing and showers), and weekly laundry service by a team of volunteers.
  • The residents are screened.
  • No sex offenders or people with outstanding warrants are permitted.
  • No weapons are permitted in the camp.
  • No street drugs or alcohol are permitted in the camp.
  • The rules for CUWS are strictly enforced.
CUWS has a volunteer Board of Directors.
If interested in more information about joining their efforts, visit their website

Due to city permitting regulations, the CUWS hosting site needs to relocate every 90-120 days. Their current hosting site is Northlake Lutheran Church

The Camp has a shower that can be transported on a flatbed truck

The City of Kenmore and private camp donors donated funds for the camp to build a residential shower for the tenants use! It is designed to be pulled/relocated on a flatbed to new locations, and includes hot water, changing area, and solar panels! "What an amazing gift for the residents to have access to hot showers!!"

A fully functioning kitchen can be transported on a flatbed truck

The camp also has a beautiful kitchen that is designed to be relocated as needed, thanks to the creative efforts of Sawhorse Revolution and a team of volunteers. This structure is well built, offers electrical outlets, has ample shelving, storage, food prep space and areas to plug in refrigerators.

We are in need of volunteers to help with the relocation efforts the weekend of June 27-30, 2024.. If you can help with the upcoming move from Kenmore to Haller Lake: please sign up here

We are also in need of volunteers to provide meals / food deliveries while the camp is without access to the kitchen during the move. There are also slots to sign up for ongoing meal deliveries – so check out all the meal needs listed here: sign up for meal delivery to the camp residents:

Thank you for your ongoing support for this organization. Having community support truly makes the campers lives much more enriched.

Contact Lisa McDonald for any further questions: lisa_mcd@comcast.net


Posted by DKH at 4:53 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  